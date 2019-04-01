The Berry College women's golf team claimed the top spot at the Rhodes Invitational on Monday defeating the host Lynx by two strokes.
Karley Hammond and Chloe Wegienka led the Vikings tying for second individually with a 9-over 155 in two rounds, Loren Kim shot 12-over 158 to finish tied at sixth. Morgan Colling finished eight with a 13-over 159, and Jorie Hodapp rounded out the Vikings in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish shooting 15-over 161.
The win pushes the Vikings to their final tournament of the season before the Southern Athletic Association championships on April 26-28. Berry will compete at the Birmingham-Southern Spring Invitational on April 15-16.
SOFTBALL: Shorter 6, West Florida 3
The Shorter women’s softball team bounced back from two straight losses to take Game 3 of the series against top-ranked West Florida on the road.
After giving up three runs to the Argonauts in the opening inning Sunday, the Hawks came back to tie it up 3-3 in the bottom of the second. The Hawks then put the game away in the seventh scoring three more runs for the final. The Hawks dropped the first two games of the Gulf South Conference series 4-2 and 6-1, respectively.
Dani Lukas had two hits and three RBIs for Shorter (15-19, 8-12 GSC), Tiffany Holland had two hits and two runs scored, and Sydney Poston, Taylor Martin and Kiera Dudley each had an RBI and a hit. Martin also scored a run.
For West Florida (33-5, 16-2), Teala Howard and Kathleen Smiley each had two hits and a run scored.
In the circle for Shorter, Payton Lippert pitched a complete game and struck out four.
The Hawks will play a road doubleheader against Young Harris College on Wednesday.