The Berry men’s soccer team scored a pair of first-half goals within 60 seconds to push the team to a 3-0 season-opening victory over the DePauw Tigers on Saturday at home.
With the win, Berry opens the season at 1-0 for the 10th consecutive season, while DePauw drops to 0-1.
Once the Vikings shook off the rust from the offseason, the team scored a pair of goals in the 27th and 28th minute.
The first score came off the boot of Josh Pruett off a looping corner from Jake Williamson.
Berry scored again just 38 seconds later off a ball from Zachary Ernst and an assist from Aidan Hackett.
Hackett scored the team’s final goal in the 89th minute, scoring off a pass from JP Phillips.
Berry’s defense limited DePauw to just three shots and two on goal. The Vikings will host Brevard on Sunday at noon.
In other action:
VOLLEYBALL Berry sweeps at Invitational
The No. 19-ranked Berry College volleyball team earned 3-0 wins over Wisconsin-La Crosse and Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday to secure the tournament sweep at the Ithaca Bombers Invitational.
The Vikings (3-0) opened the season with a come-from-behind reverse sweep of host No. 1 Ithaca on Friday, 3-2.
Berry’s matchup with Wisconsin-La Crosse was slow going for both teams offensively, but the Vikings were able to come out on top 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. Carson Van Campen hit .450 individually with a team-leading 11 kills.
The Vikings adjusted at the break and came out firing against Ohio Wesleyan winning 25-8, 25-17, 25-18.
Emily Hancock finished with 14 kills and six service aces to lead the team.
Emily Rapach recorded 26 assists.
Berry claimed its 10th straight five-set victory dating back three years against the Bombers on Friday, closing out the match with a 15-10 fifth set.
The Vikings will now enter the their host tournament, the Berry National Invitational, with a perfect 3-0 record. Berry will face Mary Hardin-Baylor and Christopher Newport on Friday to begin the two-day event.
SOCCER Berry women 4, Maine Maritime 2
The Berry women’s soccer team fell behind 1-0 on Friday against Maine Maritime, but pressured with an unrelenting offense that fired 22 total shots en route to a 4-2 road victory to open the 2019 season.
The Vikings had 13 total shots on goal, with four saves from freshman keeper Maggie Jones to help secure the win. The win is Berry’s second straight season-opening victory.
Lauren Caylor led Berry (1-0) with two goals, Kirbi Mathews had one goal and an assist, Tori Toellner scored a goal, and Vanessa Belanger had two assists.
Berry takes on the University of New England on Sunday at 2 p.m., and returns for its first home match on Wednesday against Piedmont.