After a record-setting 55-0 rout of Sewanee this past weekend, the Berry College football team jumped one spot to No. 7 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25, building on the team's highest ranking in program history.
Berry is also ranked No. 8 in the D3football.com poll.
With the win, Berry improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Southern Athletic Association play. The Vikings set records offensively for total offense (577 yards), rushing yards (325), average gain per rush (7.4), average gain per play (8.1) and scored the second-most points in program history. The Vikings defense held Sewanee to just two third down conversions, 22 yards rushing and forced four takeaways.
The Vikings will host unbeaten Hendrix on Saturday at 2 p.m. in another conference matchup.
VOLLEYBALL
Leitch, Beier sweep SAA awards
Berry volleyball players Jordan Leitch and Laura Beier swept the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week awards.
Leitch claimed the Offensive Player of the Week honor while Beier earned another SAA Defensive Player of the Week nod.
The duo helped the Vikings go 2-0 on the road against SAA opponents. Beier anchored the Vikings’ defense with 5.5 digs per set and no reception errors on the weekend. She also recorded a match-high five aces against Hendrix. Leitch led the Vikings’ offense to a team hitting percentage of .316 and recorded an SAA-high 12.8 assists per set. She also earned seven blocks on the weekend.
Berry travels to Oglethorpe on Wednesday to continue SAA play.