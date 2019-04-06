The Berry College baseball team improved to 22-9 overall and 10-4 in Southern Athletic Association play on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Millsaps at William R. Bowdoin Field.
The wins push Berry into a tie for first place in the SAA standings. Berry won 11-5 in Game 1 before rolling to a14-2 win in Game 2. Ben Coker earned the win in Game 1, tossing five innings with four strikeouts. Garrett West threw six innings of shutout ball in Game 2 to earn the win.
Berry jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning of the opener with the Majors answering with two runs in the second. The Vikings’ Devin Post doubled in the third to plate Zach Huie.
The teams traded runs until Berry brought in three in the fifth off doubles from Dylan Beasley and Weston Bray. Beasley doubled again in the seventh to bring in two more runs and push Berry to the 11-5 win
Beasley, a former Rome High standout, picked up in Game 2 where he left off as he, Spence Johns and Quinn Smith singled in the first to give Berry a 3-0 lead. The Vikings then plated five runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to secure the blowout win.
The SAA series is set to wrap up today at noon.
SOFTBALL: Berry sweeps Millsaps
Abbey Gamble hit a walk-off double in Saturday’s closer to lift the Berry College softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Millsaps.
The Vikings held on in Game 1 to win 4-3 at Kay Williams Field and are now 18-8 overall and 7-3 in the Southern Athletic Association standings.
With Millsaps up 2-1 in the opener, Berry’s Katlin Seger sent a three-run homer over the left field wall in the fifth to give the Vikings the lead.
Berry led 3-0 after the third inning of Game 2 before the Majors took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. The Vikings trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Kristin Hunt drove in two with a single to center to tie it before Gamble's walk-off double.
Meredith Holland secured the win in Game 1, tossing seven innings, while Makenzie Flynt threw a complete game in the second game to get her ninth win of the year.
Berry wraps up the series with Millsaps today at noon.
LACROSSE: Berry men 16, Sewanee 15
Justin Westbrook scored a program-record seven goals to lead the Berry College men's lacrosse team to a 16-15 win over the Sewanee Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla Stadium.
The Vikings (5-7, 2-2 SAA) jumped out to an 11-4 lead before a pair of Sewanee goals late in the first half cut into Berry's advantage. Sewanee answered in the third, outscoring the Vikings 5-2.
The Tigers took the lead with just over five minutes to play, but a goal from Chris Berchock tied it back up before McKinley Gannon scored to give Berry the win.
Riley Brogdon earned the win in goal, recording 11 saves, while Gannon finished with three goals and Luke Koferl had two.
Berry hosts Oglethorpe on Tuesday for its final home game of the season.