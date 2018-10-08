The former Coosa player led the Vikings, who rose to a program-best No. 12 in the D3football.com Top 25 poll, to a 44-3 win, finishing with five total tackles, three sacks, four tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a batted pass in just three quarters of play. His strip-sack came on Sewanee’s first possession, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. Lamboy and the Berry defense held Sewanee to just 90-yards of total offense, a Berry program record. Lamboy now has 6.5 sacks on the year, which leads the SAA.
The Vikings next play again on the road Saturday at Hendrix College.
VOLLEYBALL
Beier earns defensive award
For the second time this season Berry’s Laura Beier has been selected as the Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
After being named PrepVolleyball’s National Freshman of the Week, Beier led the Vikings defensively going 3-0 against SAA competition this week. She set a program record with 35 digs in a four-set victory over Sewanee. On the week the libero has recorded a season-high 6.7 digs/set. In 10 sets, Beier had 67 digs and nine assists.
Berry is back in action today at 6 p.m. at home against Emory University.