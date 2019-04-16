The Berry College men’s golf team shot a program record for the NCAA Division III era this week by finishing 19-under at the Rhodes College Spring Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday, claiming the top spot in a strong field.
Berry’s Wesley Heston took first individually, shooting 10-under 206, and was followed closely by Preston DeSantis who finished second with 8-under 208. Henry Jones tied at fifth with a 5-under three-round score of 211. Peter Trask rounded out the Vikings in the top 15 by shooting even par for the tournament.
“To finish the regular season with a win posting scored like we did, I definitely think that gives us some momentum heading into the postseason,” Berry coach Brian Farrer said. “The guys worked hard and believed in themselves to hit some quality shots. They all played really smart and were able to find the extra gear when opportunities arose to make some birdies down the stretch.”
The Vikings finished ahead of Southern Athletic Association rivals No. 29 Sewanee, No. 17 Rhodes, Birmingham-Southern, Millsaps and Hendrix. Berry is ranked No. 22 in the most recent Golfstat rankings and will open the SAA tournament in Dickson, Tennessee, on April 26.
Meanwhile, the Berry College women's golf team jumped four spots on the final day of the BSC Southern Shootout to tie for first place alongside No. 12 Methodist University.
Chloe Wegienka led Berry, rocketing 14 spots on the second day to finish fourth individually at the tournament in Bessemer, Alabama.
Berry was designated as the runner-up behind Methodist by virtue of a tiebreaker.
Wegienka shot 1-over Tuesday, dropping seven strokes from her first round total. Jorie Hodapp and Karley Hammond also finished inside the top 10. Loren Kim earned a 13th-place finish.
The Vikings are currently ranked No. 15 in the WGCA poll and No. 16 according to Golfstat. Berry finished ahead of No. 5 Rhodes, No. 17 Oglethorpe, No. 23 Sewanee and No. 28 BSC as the team gets set for the SAA Championships next week.