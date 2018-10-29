Berry is also ranked No. 11 in the D3football.com Top 25 poll. Both rankings are the highest the team has attained in the respective polls.
The win pushed Berry’s winning streak to 24 straight regular-season games and 16 straight victories at Valhalla Stadium. The Vikings (9-0, 7-0) are now one of just three teams in NCAA Division III to secure their spot in the playoffs, joining St. Johns and UW-Whitewater.
The NCAA playoffs are set to begin on Nov. 17 after the Vikings finish regular season play on Nov. 10 at Trinity University. A win against the Tigers will secure Berry’s second straight undefeated regular season.