Bryson Lamboy, a senior defensive lineman and former Coosa High School standout, not only was named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week on Monday but was also named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for the second time this season.
Both accolades come after Lamboy led the No. 14 Vikings to a 44-3 win over Sewanee last Saturday in front of a record-setting 4,611 fans at Valhalla Stadium.
Lamboy had three sacks in the win, bringing his season total to 6.5, first in the SAA. Through six games he has 24 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as he continues on a trajectory that would give him his best season as a Viking.
Saturday also saw wide receiver Mason Kinsey match his season high with three touchdown catches to bring his total to 13, more than any other NCAA college football player in the nation. He has also scored on a run to bring his overall touchdowns to 14.
The junior from Demorest has 507 yards on 29 receptions this season and set Berry records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions in a season last year, hauling in 77 catches for 1,245 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Lamboy and Kinsey have helped Berry outscore opponents 143-6 at Valhalla Stadium this season and the team now sits at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SAA with sole possession of first place in the league. Saturday’s win pushed Berry’s winning streak to 21-straight regular-season contests and 14-straight games on its home field.
Adding to the Vikings’ offensive power is quarterback Tate Adcock, who leads the SAA and is top-10 in NCAA Division III with 18 touchdown passes, just two short of tying the single-season program record.
Berry plays Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hendrix (1-5, 0-4) in Conway, Arkansas.