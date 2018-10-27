For half of its history as a program, and for the third straight year, the Vikings have been crowned Southern Athletic Association champions, the most recent title coming Saturday with a 26-10 win against Birmingham-Southern at Valhalla Stadium.
“This is fun for the senior class,” Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski said. “This senior class has really kept us unified. They’ve been the glue. It’s pretty special, to not only do it once, but to be able to do it twice, and to be able to do it a third time — that doesn’t happen very often.”
The win, which also clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs, maintains the No. 10-ranked Vikings’ perfect record, improving to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
Over the last three seasons, the Vikings are 29-2 with a second-round playoff appearance last season, so some of Berry’s players only know what they’ve seen — Berry winning football games consistently.
“That’s something I think about because we haven’t had to deal with much adversity out on the field,” Kunczewski said. “You always wonder when adversity comes how you’ll handle it. We’ve had some times where our mettle’s been tested, but our guys are just so unified.”
The Vikings didn’t face much adversity against the Panthers (5-3, 3-3), leading the SAA opponent 20-0 at halftime. Kicker Trey Gregory got the offense going in the first half, kicking two field goals of 32 and 22 yards to give Berry a 6-0 lead. Gregory kicked two more field goals in the second half, of 25 and 25 yards, to put Berry ahead 26-3.
The Berry defense was integral in the win as they stifled the Panthers’ run game, allowing only 29 yards on the ground. A.M. Harris and former Coosa standout Bryson Lamboy each had five tackles to lead the Vikings’ defense.
“I felt like we were the more physical team,” Kunczewski said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on — to be able to run the football and to be able to stop the run. Everybody tries to make the sport of football complicated, but you’ve got to be able to run the football and stop the run at some point. We dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
CJ Stone, who led the ground game with 124 yards on 19 carries, put the Vikings ahead 13-0 in the second quarter, when he capped a seven-play drive with a 2-yard run for a score. Less than four minutes later with 1:49 left in the opening half, quarterback Tate Adcock hit Cade Kennemore on a 28-yard touchdown pass for the 20-0 halftime score. Adcock finished 8 of 20 for 179 passing yards, and his favorite target of the night was freshman wide receiver Michael Luckie, who hauled in four passes for 101 yards. Jordan Wilson kept the Panthers off the scoreboard with 06:56 left in the first quarter when he blocked a field goal attempt by Ryder Andrews.
The Panthers tacked on a touchdown with :46 left in the game when Trevor Oakes hit Buddy Dowd on a 38-yard yard strike for the final score of the game.
Following a bye week the Vikings will close out the regular season Nov. 10 on the road against SAA foe Trinity.