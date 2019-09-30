Berry College freshman Matthew Syverson and the Vikings both reaped rewards from this past Saturday’s conference win against Millsaps.
Former Model player Syverson was named the Southern Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week, and the Vikings moved up two spots in the American Football Coaches Association poll to No. 8. The Vikings maintained the No. 10 spot in the D3football.com poll.
Syverson helped the Vikings earn a 31-14 win last week when he punted five times for a 40.4-yard average including a long of 62 yards. His 62-yard boot came in the third quarter and was downed at the Majors' one-yard line. With a long field, the Vikings defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive. The 62-yard punt is also the second longest in Berry history.
The win also sent the Vikings to their highest ranking in team history. On Berry's first play from scrimmage of the second half, Heath Burchfield found Mason Kinsey for a 69-yard score to put Berry up 10-0. The Major's next possessions ended with a 38-yard interception by Devin Grier for a score, giving the Vikings a 17-0 advantage.
Kinsey now has seven receiving touchdowns on the year to lead the SAA and also places him inside the top 10 in Division III. His 69-yard score tied a Berry program record for longest reception, and he is now nine receiving touchdowns away from 50 career touchdowns.
Mary Hardin-Baylor — the Division III defending champion — maintains the top spot in both polls
The Vikings sit at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SAA remaining in first place in the league. The Vikings are back in action this Saturday at Sewanee at 2 p.m.