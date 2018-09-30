COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shorter puts up big numbers in loss to West Georgia
The final tally of the Gulf South Conference matchup represented the most points Shorter has scored this season, with the Hawks’ offense rolling up a season-high 333 yards.
Coey Watson led Shorter (0-5, 0-3) on the ground with 106 yards and a touchdown. Watson’s performance is the first time this season the Hawks have had a rusher go over 100 yards. Quarterback Tyler Pullum guided the Hawks through the air going 17 of 33 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
West Georgia (5-0, 2-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter, and Watson opened the scoring for the Hawks in the second quarter on a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 10:41 left.
Shorter added another score with 1:11 to go in the half when Pullum hit Elijah Gilbert on a 19-yard strike to close the gap to 38-14 at halftime. The Hawks wouldn’t score again until just before the end of the third quarter on an 8-yard run by Aaron Bryant.
Pullum hit Gilbert again in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard TD pass with 3:15 left to play for the final score of the game. Gilbert finished with five catches for 43 yards.
The Hawks will host No. 21 West Alabama at Barron Stadium next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.