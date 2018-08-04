COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shorter places 2 on GSC preseason all-conference team
The Shorter University sophomore defensive back and Hawks senior wide receiver Lewis Hayes were named to the 2018 Preseason All-Gulf South Conference Team last week.
Reddish played in 10 games last season for the Hawks, and finished with 68 total tackles, eight pass breakups, one sack and one interception. Head coach Zach Morrison has said he feels Reddish will have a big impact on the team this season.
Reddish has already made an impact on local football fans when he helped carry the Rome Wolves to their first ever state championship in 2017.
Hayes led the team with 56 catches last season and had 801 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
The preseason honors were released along with the GSC preseason poll, which is voted on by GSC head coaches. Shorter was picked to finish last out of the nine teams while West Alabama was picked to win the conference after winning the title last season.
The Hawks, who got their preseason officially underway Saturday when players moved into their dorms on campus, will open the season Aug. 30 against Division I FCS opponent Samford on the road.
The matchup with the Bulldogs, who play in the Southern Conference, will be a reunion of sorts as Reddish will meet up on the gridiron with his former Rome teammates Jai Creamer and Zach Kadum, who are now sophomores at Samford.
The Bulldogs went 8-4 last season, falling to Kennesaw State in the playoffs.