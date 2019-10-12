On Saturday afternoon, Shorter (0-6, 0-4 Gulf South Conference) once again struggled to get the offense going against Gulf South Conference opponent West Alabama (4-2, 1-2 Gulf South), falling by a score of 41-0.
Shorter showed glimpses of success throughout the afternoon, but were often unable to string together substantial drives.
Nehemiah Reddish intercepted a West Alabama pass near the goal line late in the first half to take away a scoring threat.
Shorter's quarterbacks combined for 20 completions on the afternoon. Tupac Lanier, Kameron King, Christian Da-Silva, and Andrew Warren each hauled in at least three receptions. Lanier also added 48 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Jeffery Brewer Jr. led Shorter's defense with eight tackles, which Xavier Robinson and Bruce Guyton Jr. each added five of their own. Robinson and Dejon Walden each added a sack for the Hawks. In addition to the pair of sacks, TyShawn Jackson added a tackle for a loss. Justice Ezeokonkwo broke up a pair of passes in the Shorter secondary.
Brett Bardenwerper continued his impressive season punting the football, averaging 41.2 yards per punt on five attempts, including pinning one at the three-yard line.
After back-to-back road contests, Shorter returns home to Historic Barron Stadium in Rome to battle North Greenville University on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Going into Saturday's contest against West Georgia, North Greenville boasts a 2-3 record overall and a 1-2 record in the Gulf South.
The contest against North Greenville is also the annual homecoming game for Shorter University and alumni of all ages are encouraged to come back to campus. If you are unable to make it to campus, the game will feature a live video stream on YouTube or a radio broadcast on the Mountain Coast Network for fans to enjoy around the globe.