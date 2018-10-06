COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shorter falls to West Alabama 48-17 despite progress
Saturday’s game at Barron Stadium had a sample of those moments as the Hawks hosted Gulf South Conference opponent West Alabama, losing to the Tigers 48-17 and extending the search for their first win of the season.
Shorter finished with 317 yards of offense compared with West Alabama’s 505 yards. Junior Tyler Pullum threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while splitting time behind center with freshman Coey Watson.
“Offensively, we are doing better,” Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said. “You look at last week against West Georgia, the No. 6 team in the country, and we had over 330 yards of offense. I know we’re moving the ball well. It’s finishing drives. It’s something we talked about in the locker room before the game and at halftime. It’s just finishing. Finishing blocks, finishing catches, finishing drives.”
Shorter (0-6, 0-4 GSC) scored on the opening possession as Coey Watson hit Tanner Floyd for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. West Alabama scored the next 31 points, beginning on the very next possession as the Tigers scored three plays in with a 57-yard pass from Harry Satterwhite to Tyriq Martin.
The Tigers went up 24-7 on a touchdown after recovering a Hawks fumble late in the second quarter and Bayley Blanchard leaped over a Shorter defender in the end zone to catch a 19-yard strike from Satterwhite with 28 seconds to go in the half, leading to a 31-7 halftime score.
West Alabama (4-1, 1-2) was 10-of-15 on third down conversions, punting just twice, while Shorter 6-of-15 from third down. Satterwhite was 19 of 24 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns on the day.
“You’ve got to get the defense off the field and get out there and score on back-to-back drives. That’s our goal. We have not done that all season,” Morrison said. “We looked really good opening up, and it’s just finding that momentum and keeping it in the first half and really the entire game.”
Former Rome High standout Nemo Reddish once again led Shorter in tackling, finishing with eight in total. The Hawks’ defense held West Alabama to two field goal attempts and a punt on three of their drives in the second half.
Kicker Brett Bardenwarper hit a 31-yard field goal on Shorter’s first drive of the second half, putting up the final points for the Hawks until the fourth quarter, when Lewis Hayes went up high to catch a 17-yard touchdown pass from Pullum with 9:42 left to play.
Morrison said he was glad to see few penalties and good protection for Shorter’s quarterbacks, especially with all five of his offensive linemen being true freshmen, something that he connects with, having been an offensive lineman for the program’s very first team in 2005.
“I’m so proud of the offensive line. They’re all young. And at times we had nine or ten true freshman on the field, offense and defense,” he said. “It’s those building blocks. You bring the 2005 season up and talk about all those guys coming together, but this competition is so tough that getting these guys to buy in and contribute means so much more to continue our growth.”
Shorter is on the road next week at North Greenville University in South Carolina before returning to Barron Stadium on Oct. 20 to take on Mississippi College.