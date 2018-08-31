COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shorter falls to Samford in season opener, 66-9
Although the outcome was not what the Hawks had hoped for, Head Coach Zach Morrison was pleased with the Effort, Attitude, and Energy during the game Thursday, August 30.
The Hawks were defeated by the Division 1, 10 th -ranked Samford Bulldogs 66-9 late Thursday night.
“Going into halftime, I was proud of our guys, they kept their heads up and their body language was very positive!” said Morrison. “We play the ultimate team sport and we are very close to making [defensive stops on 3 rd down and finishing drives on offense] those big plays!
He continued, “Playing against a really good D1 program was such a great experience; I remember looking out on defense and having seven freshmen, two sophomores, and two upperclassmen on the field. I see a great amount of promise with these men. If we can come together and keeping building throughout the season, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”
Hawks defensive leading tackles were headed by freshmen Jerry “Dante” Flemming and Kaleb Bailey with 17 total. Senior Randall Blash Jr. had a huge seven yard loss sack in the 1 st quarter. Sophomore Makenzy Newbill forced a fumble recovery for the Hawks and the defense had four plays that resulted in lost yards for the Bulldogs.
Senior wide receiver, Lewis Hayes stepped up big time for the Hawks. He marked five catches for 49 yards and one touchdown for the night. Freshman running back, Tupac Lanier made his collegiate debut by leading the offense with 16 carries for 49 yards. Returning junior slinger Tyler Pullum, completed 17 for 30 passes for 138 yards as the starting quarterback for the Hawks.
“I know myself, and our coaching staff are preparing hard and looking forward to playing Tusculum next Saturday. It will feel great to play at home and to see where we are in the Division II ranks.” Morrison added.
The Hawks host Tusculum for a Football Alumni Day on Saturday, September 8 at Barron Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM ET.