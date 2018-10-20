Hawks quarterback Tyler Pullum threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off by visiting Mississippi College twice in the final four minutes of a 37-24 loss that saw Shorter come the closest it has all season to challenging for a win and ending a losing streak that is now at 36 games.
Shorter finished with 383 yards of offense, the most for this season under first-year head coach Zach Morrison, who is confident of the progress his team has made.
“You look at our offensive stats and I’m sure it was one of the better days we’ve had the entire year,” Morrison said after the game. “You see the drive, you see the fight and you see the energy on the sidelines. Even in the fourth quarter, at the very end of the game, we’re still fighting for every inch and every yard.”
Trailing 28-7 at halftime, the Hawks outscored the visiting Choctaws 17-3 after halftime of the Gulf South Conference game, getting within a touchdown of tying it up with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter after a 42-yard field goal by Brett Bardenwerper made it 31-24.
Shorter (0-8, 0-6 GSC) forced a fumble on Mississippi’s next drive, with DJ Walden recovering it for the Hawks on the Choctaw’s 41. Pullum connected with Maurice Sutton on a 10-yard pass to convert on fourth-and-7 to get down to the 28.
A possible first-down pass on the outside to Kartez Carr was ruled incomplete on third-and-10 after he went out of bounds before coming back inbounds to catch the ball. Pullum then tried a short pass to the opposite side on the next play and was intercepted by Mississippi’s D.J. Smith, who returned it 73 yards for a touchdown with 3:30 on the clock.
With the Hawks starting on their own 35 after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, Pullum was picked off again on the first play of the drive. The Choctaws (3-4, 1-3) got down to the Shorter 6-yard line before time expired.
“There is so much that I’m proud of as a coach,” Morrison said. “We’ll go back and watch this film and find some mistakes, but we’ll also see a lot more positives than we’ve seen in the last few weeks. We are growing together as a family and learning who we are.”
Pullum and Sutton were key to Shorter’s offensive pickup in the second half as the duo connected for six catches for 112 yards in the final two quarters.
Sutton hauled in a 23- and 21-yard pass on the opening drive of the second half that set up a 24-yard touchdown catch for Carr to cap a six-play, 75-yard series. Bardenwerper made his second of three extra points to cut Mississippi’s lead in half, 28-14.
After a field goal from the Choctaws made it 31-14, Shorter’s Hunter Poole forced a Mississippi fumble and recovered it early in the fourth quarter to bring the Hawks’ offense back out. Pullum hit Sutton on back-to-back passes in the drive that followed before lofting a pass to Elijah Gilbert in the end zone, leading to a 31-21 score.
Shorter will have a short week to prepare for Delta State as it will make the trip to Cleveland, Mississippi, for the game on Thursday. The Statesmen are also winless this season.