The win maintains the No. 14 Vikings’ undefeated mark both for the season and against conference teams. They stand alone atop the SAA standings at 4-0 and 7-0 overall.
With the weather playing a part in both teams’ performance, Berry found more success in the ground game, rushing for 271 yards while passing for just 59. Joey Connors led all rushers with 15 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings scored the first 28 points of the game, building up the lead over the span of five minutes of game time.
Isaiah Dawson got it started with a 6-yard score with 2:17 left in the opening quarter. Berry recovered a Hendrix fumble on the ensuing drive, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Connors with 1:24 on the clock to make it 14-0.
Viking quarterback Heath Burchfield then found TJ Ciresi on a 15-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the second quarter before Brandon Palmer scooped up a Hendrix fumble on the Warriors’ next possession and took it 42 yards to the end zone.
Berry’s final score came in the fourth quarter when Mason Kinsey displayed his rushing skills with a 36-yard touchdown run to cap a drive that began after another lost fumble by Hendrix.
The Vikings return to Valhalla next Saturday to host Millsaps. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
North Greenville 41, Shorter 7
The Shorter Hawks went into halftime down by 13 but couldn’t find any consistency on offense in the second half of a 41-7 loss at North Greenville on Saturday in North Carolina.
Shorter quarterback Tyler Pullum was 27 of 39 passing for 264 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions. The Hawks finished with negative-6 yards rushing. North Greenville had 580 yards of total offense and outscored Shorter 21-0 in the second half of the Gulf South Conference matchup.
The Hawks (0-7, 0-4 GSC) were down 20-0 with the first half winding down when Elijah Gilbert reeled in a 22-yard pass from Pullum to cap a 10-play, 53-yard drive and put Shorter on the board. Brett Bardenwerper made the extra point cut the deficit to 20-7 with 11 second to go in the second quarter.
Shorter is back in action next Saturday at Barron Stadium hosting Mississippi College with a 1 p.m. kickoff.