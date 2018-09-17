You are the owner of this article.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Local players shine on field, including record-breaking performance from former Chattooga star

Isaac Foster

Former Chattooga star Isaac Foster returns a kickoff for a touchdown during last Saturday's 62-13 win against Alabama State. / KSU Athletics-Kyle Hess

This past weekend’s college football action featured a record-setting performance for Kennesaw State, and a first for a former Pepperell receiver.

As the college football season is still in the early stages of the season, here are some standouts who made big contributions for their teams:

Isaac Foster, Kennesaw State: Former Chattooga running back Isaac Foster got some big recognition over the weekend when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown. The Kennesaw State Owls, who are ranked No. 5 in the FCS Coaches Poll, went on to win 62-13 against Alabama State. The return for the score was the first for Foster, and also broke the all-time kickoff return record at Kennesaw State. Foster’s performance, which also included two punt returns for a combined 66 yards, netted him the Big South Conference Special Teams Player of the Week award. Foster also had three tackles on special teams.

Bryson Lamboy and T.J. Watkins, Berry: The duo of Bryson Lamboy and T.J. Watkins helped carry the Berry Vikings to a 42-35 win against Southern Athletic Association foe Rhodes. Lamboy, a senior defensive lineman who played for Coosa, helped carry the Vikings on defense with seven tackles, and one sack for a 3-yard loss. Former Pepperell receiver T.J. Watkins caught his first touchdown pass as a freshman when he hauled in a 59-yard strike from Tate Adcock. The win pushed Berry up one spot to No. 17 in the D3football.com poll.

Nemo Reddish and Terrence Kent, Shorter: While the Shorter Hawks dropped their opening Gulf South Conference game against West Florida 51-7, the Hawks had some standouts on defense from the area. Former Rome High player Nemo Reddish, a sophomore for Shorter, was one of the leading tacklers for the Hawks with seven total tackles. Terrance Kent, a former Cedartown player, added four tackles on defense for the Hawks.

T.J. Arnold, Georgia State: In his first game on the field this season, former Model player T.J. Arnold, a sophomore defensive end for Georgia State, had two tackles for the Eagles in their 59-22 road loss to Memphis.