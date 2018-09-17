COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Local players shine on field, including record-breaking performance from former Chattooga star
As the college football season is still in the early stages of the season, here are some standouts who made big contributions for their teams:
Isaac Foster, Kennesaw State: Former Chattooga running back Isaac Foster got some big recognition over the weekend when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown. The Kennesaw State Owls, who are ranked No. 5 in the FCS Coaches Poll, went on to win 62-13 against Alabama State. The return for the score was the first for Foster, and also broke the all-time kickoff return record at Kennesaw State. Foster’s performance, which also included two punt returns for a combined 66 yards, netted him the Big South Conference Special Teams Player of the Week award. Foster also had three tackles on special teams.
Bryson Lamboy and T.J. Watkins, Berry: The duo of Bryson Lamboy and T.J. Watkins helped carry the Berry Vikings to a 42-35 win against Southern Athletic Association foe Rhodes. Lamboy, a senior defensive lineman who played for Coosa, helped carry the Vikings on defense with seven tackles, and one sack for a 3-yard loss. Former Pepperell receiver T.J. Watkins caught his first touchdown pass as a freshman when he hauled in a 59-yard strike from Tate Adcock. The win pushed Berry up one spot to No. 17 in the D3football.com poll.
Nemo Reddish and Terrence Kent, Shorter: While the Shorter Hawks dropped their opening Gulf South Conference game against West Florida 51-7, the Hawks had some standouts on defense from the area. Former Rome High player Nemo Reddish, a sophomore for Shorter, was one of the leading tacklers for the Hawks with seven total tackles. Terrance Kent, a former Cedartown player, added four tackles on defense for the Hawks.
T.J. Arnold, Georgia State: In his first game on the field this season, former Model player T.J. Arnold, a sophomore defensive end for Georgia State, had two tackles for the Eagles in their 59-22 road loss to Memphis.