Even with Mason Kinsey's final season at Berry College in the books, the wide receiver is still managing to rack up honors.
Kinsey, who just finished his senior year with the Vikings, was named to the D3football.com All-South Region First Team this week, marking the second time in his career he’s earned the honor.
Kinsey ends his career at Berry as the top receiver for the Vikings in their seven-year history, holding program records in several categories, and a Southern Athletic Association record 3,343 career receiving yards to go with 50 career receiving touchdowns.
Kinsey's efforts on the field point to a lifelong dream of playing professional football, which he worked toward this past offseason by taking part in NFL Junior Days, events available to upcoming draft-eligible players during which they work out in front of NFL scouts.
The receiver also earned his third straight All-SAA First Team honor this season, helping lead the Vikings to a 9-2 overall record and the team’s fourth straight SAA championship while accumulating 52 catches for 776 yards for an average of 64.7 yards per game with 16 receiving touchdowns.
Not just an offensive weapon, the receiver also had success on special teams, earning a SAA Special Teams Player of the Week honor in October. Kinsey returned 13 kicks this season for an average of 28.8 yards and one touchdown — a 97-yard return, which was the longest in Berry program history. He also returned 17 punts for an average of 10.6 yards per return.
Kinsey is set to hit the gridiron again Jan. 18, 2020, to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Also on the All-South Region team is Birmingham-Southern running back Robert Shufford who was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Shufford ran for 1,834 yards for the Panthers in his junior season, leading the team to a 7-3 record and third place in the SAA. Highlights for Shufford included 238 yards rushing in a 28-15 win over Berry, which was the Vikings’ only loss of the regular season. He averaged 183.4 yards per game and 8.7 yards per carry.