When that dream came true, the former West Rome High running back didn’t realize at the time the impact his attending the school would have. But last month Crowley, along with seven other former football players, was honored by the school during Georgia Tech’s game against Bowling Green on Sept. 29 for being the Yellow Jackets’ first black football student-athletes.
Joining him at the ceremony were Eddie McAshan, Karl Barnes, Greg Horne, Joe Harris, Rudy Allen and David Sims. Cleo Johnson was also honored along with his former teammates, but wasn’t in attendance.
“It was amazing, because I never thought it would happen,” Crowley said recently. “It was just amazing. We were on the field, they introduced us and showed our pictures on the jumbotron. It was amazing.”
Crowley and his teammates were welcomed back to campus two days before the game against Bowling Green, with the players being interviewed by students and athletes during a panel, touring the Georgia Tech facilities and meeting with current head football coach Paul Johnson.
The players were then honored Saturday during the game. Crowley played with the Jackets in 1974 and 1975 under head coach Pepper Rodgers, appearing in 22 games and averaging 5 yards per carry.
“It just touched me when they got us all together,” Crowley said. “It just brought back memories and the fun. They were great guys. Some of these guys I haven’t seen in 40 years.”
The group opened the door for more black players to join the ranks of the Yellow Jackets, as Crowley said the school welcomed 15 more black student-athletes the year after they began playing.
Crowley, who was born in raised in Rome, didn’t see the magnitude of his and his fellow teammates’ actions at the time. Although there weren’t many black students on the team when he arrived along with Johnson and Allen, some of the other black players had already been there for a year.
“There wasn’t a lot of black students at the school, and no black girls,” Crowley said. “I guess you could say you just had some professors that just didn’t want black people there. These guys had been through those classes. Joe, he told me that this man told him, ‘Ain’t no way you’re taking my class. You ain’t going to pass.’ But all of them weren’t like that. It was a great school. I had a great time there.”
Still, he looks back on his time at Georgia Tech with fond memories and said he didn’t have many times where race became an issue.
“I really didn’t run across any issues like that, because I look back and I think about it, and I don’t remember having any trouble,” Crowley said. “Everybody on the team — black and white — we all got along fine. We didn’t have any trouble at the school with the other students.”
Crowley developed a relationship with all of the players on the team, but was especially close with Allen, his roommate during his time at Tech. Crowley and Allen met on the gridiron before their college days when they played in the North-South All-Star game their senior seasons of high school. Allen was quarterback for Columbus at the time, and the two hit it off right away.
“After the game we got to talking, and I found out he was going to Tech and I was going to Tech, so we said maybe when we get down we can be roommates,” Crowley said.
A love of football early in his life set the wheels in motion that would lead to Crowley being honored by his former college team.
He played out his high school football days for the Chieftains under head coach Nick Hyder. Following his college career, Crowley went on to work for Georgia Power for 23 years before retiring.
Crowley maintains ties to his home community by volunteering at Goodwill. He has two children — his daughter, Stacey Crowley, lives in Rome, and his son, Matthew Crowley, followed in his father’s footsteps by attending and then graduating from Georgia Tech and now lives in Houston.