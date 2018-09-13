COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Early road tests await Vikings, Hawks this weekend
Berry College is riding the momentum of a 2-0 start and will face Southern Athletic Association foe Rhodes at 2 p.m. in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. Shorter University, meanwhile, will try to find some success of their own as they head to Pensacola, Florida, to take on West Florida at 6 p.m. in their Gulf South Conference opener.
It will be the second away game in a row for the No. 18-ranked Vikings, who have outscored their first two opponents 72-24. Berry senior quarterback Tate Adcock has led Berry with 439 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target has been junior receiver Mason Kinsey, who has 10 catches for 162 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
Berry will arrive in West Tennessee to a very confident Rhodes team also off to a 2-0 start. Senior PJ Settles leads the Lynx at the quarterback position but is also the team’s leading rusher having thrown for 337 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 187 yards. The Lynx finished last season 4-6.
Coming off two straight losses to open the season, Shorter will face another tough challenge in their matchup against West Florida.
The Argonauts opened the season with a win but are coming off a 38-17 loss to then-No. 10 Midwestern State, which dropped the Argonauts from No. 2 in the AFCA Division II Coaches’ poll to No. 13. The team finished last season with an 11-4 record, falling to Texas A&M-Commerce in the national championship game.
Quarterback Sam Vaughn, who has passed for 450 yards and three touchdowns this season, will lead the charge against the Hawks, while Tyler Pullum will try to carry Shorter to its first win since 2015. The junior quarterback has thrown for 328 yards and three touchdowns so far.