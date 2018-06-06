COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Camp next in Hawks’ move for more exposure
That invitation grows a bit more today as first-year head coach Zach Morrison and his staff welcome high school athletes from across the region to their first prospect camp.
Morrison said they have invited players from Tennessee, Alabama, but the state of Georgia has been his main focus.
“We’re trying to recruit from Georgia as much as we can,” Morrison said. “We’ve evaluated a lot of these guys and seeing what they can do up close, instead of just on film, is important to us.”
The Zach Morrison Football Summer Camp starts at 2 p.m. on Shorter’s campus with a tour and time for a question-and-answer session with Morrison. The focus then shifts to Barron Stadium for a workout and instruction period from 5-8 p.m.
Morrison said he expects between 90 and 100 campers today and up to 200 for the second camp scheduled for June 20. The camp is open to all rising ninth- through 12th-graders and walk-ups are welcome.
It’s the next step in his plan to get Shorter football back into the minds of local players and the community.
Morrison, who was named the Hawks’ third head football coach in January, has taken advantage of area practices and football camps to get Shorter out into the public eye with him and his coaches spending time on the practice fields of high schools near and far during spring drills.
“Now the kids know us,” Morrison said. “There’s been an overwhelming about of excitement. They’re excited to see Shorter coaches because they haven’t seen us in so long. Being seen and being vocal and recruiting locally — that’s what we want. We want them to stay in Georgia and play for Shorter.”
The Hawks have gone winless in their last two seasons and enter the fall on a 28-game losing streak that goes back to October, 2015.
The hiring of Morrison, who played offensive line on Shorter’s inaugural team in 2005, was followed by the arrival of offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Reilly Murphy and defensive coordinator Chad Creamer.
The team welcomed an overflow crowd at its annual spring game in April at Ben Brady Field that included several prospects.
Registration and information on today’s camp is available at www.goshorterhawks.com.
Campers don’t have to attend the campus tour to participate in the camp. Players need to bring a helmet, mouthpiece, T-shirt, socks, cleats and sneakers. Quarterbacks need to bring a football.