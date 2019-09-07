The Berry football team opened the 2019 season the way it has for the past three seasons — with a win against Maryville.
Berry quarterback Heath Burchfield threw two touchdown passes to Mason Kinsey and Gavin Gray threw another to the standout receiver to lead the Vikings to a 31-10 win against the Scots.
The road victory gave Berry it’s fifth straight win over the Tennessee school, and fourth in a row in a season opener.
In addition to the past seven years opening the season against Maryville, the Vikings also defeated the Scots this past season in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Burchfield finished the night going 12-for-17 for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Kinsey ended with seven catches for 103 yards and touchdowns on passes of 6, 30 and 44 yards.
Berry (1-0) owned a 21-7 halftime lead thanks to Kinsey’s touchdown catches, and increased its lead in the third quarter when Cade Kennemore caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Burchfield to put the Vikings up 28-7.
A 36-yard field goal by Trey Gregory in the fourth quarter rounded out the scoring for Berry. Gregory was also 4-for-4 on extra points. A.M. Harris had seven 10 tackles to lead the Berry defense, which held Maryville to just four third-down conversions.
Former Pepperell player T.J. Watkins followed Kinsey in receptions with five catches for 85 yards giving him an average of 17 yards per catch. Gray, a former standout at Calhoun, had a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kinsey in the second half.
Isaiah Dawson led the Berry rushing attack with 38 yards as the Vikings rolled up 308 yards of offense, 209 of which came through the air.
Maryville (0-1) quarterback Nelson Smith was 15-for-23 for 132 yards and a touchdown, and former Pepperell quarterback Trevor Thomas also saw time under center for the Scots.
Berry will host its first home game of the season when the Vikings welcome LaGrange to Valhalla Stadium next Saturday. The Vikings will open Southern Athletic Association play Sept. 21 on the road against Trinity.