The No. 7 Berry College football team allowed an uncharacteristic 315 rushing yards on Saturday night as the Vikings dropped their first game of the season 28-15 at Birmingham-Southern.
The loss marks the first time since 2015 that Berry has fallen to the Southern Athletic Association foes as the Vikings slip to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Panthers improved to 4-2 and 3-1 in conference.
Birmingham-Southern controlled the game from the start, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter after rushing scores from Robert Shufford and Hunter Kountz. Prior to tonight, Berry had allowed just one rushing score on the year.
Trey Gregory added his first of three field goals in the second quarter, but the Panthers answered with three field goals of their own in the period. Gregory tacked on another before the half to see the Vikings trailing 21-6 at the break.
Gregory hit from 43-yards out in the third to make the score 21-9, but a gutsy call on fourth-and-goal resulted in a Panthers touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win for BSC. Berry’s Jake Arceneaux caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Heath Burchfield on the final play of the game as time expired to set the final score.
Despite gaining 403 yards of total offense, Berry had three turnovers and had to settle for two field goals inside the BSC 10-yard line.
The Vikings will welcome Rhodes to Valhalla Stadium on Saturday in the team’s next-to-last home game of the regular season. Berry has not lost back-to-back games since the 2015 season.