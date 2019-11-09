Mason Kinsey reached another milestone, Isaiah Dawson scorched his way into the record books, and No. 21 Berry soared to a 45-22 win over Centre on Saturday in Danville, Kentucky.
But the good news for the Vikings wasn’t over when the game ended.
With Birmingham-Southern's 20-10 loss to Trinity, the Vikings can clinch the team's fourth consecutive Southern Athletic Association championship and another trip to the NCAA playoffs with a win against Austin College next weekend at Valhalla Stadium.
Berry is now 8-1 on the year with a 6-1 mark in league play, losing its only SAA game earlier to Birmingham-Southern. Centre fell to 5-5 and 3-5 in conference.
Dawson rushed for a program-record 274 yards and a touchdown, while Kinsey also had a big day with 171 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The senior eclipsed 3,000 receiving yards for his career with his performance and has 49 career touchdown receptions.
Berry collected 574 yards of total offense, with quarterback Gavin Gray playing the entire game behind center and throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Dawson capped a seven-play drive to open the scoring in the first quarter, punching in a touchdown from a yard out. Centre added a field goal in the second quarter before a pair of touchdowns from Kinsey put the Vikings up 21-3.
Darius Barnum scored from a yard out right before halftime to send the Vikings into the break with a 28-9 advantage.
The Colonels scored quickly in the third quarter to cut the Berry advantage to 28-16, but Trey Gregory added a 42-yard field goal in windy conditions to give Berry a 31-16 lead going into the fourth.
Centre scored once more on a 50-yard pass to Clark Payne, but Darius Barnum and Mason Kinsey would both score in the fourth to secure the victory.
Berry returns home to host Austin for Senior Day next Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.