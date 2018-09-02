COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry takes control early in 38-3 win over Maryville
Adcock threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Southern Athletic Association champions, which got its third straight win over the visiting Scots. The Vikings ran out to a 17-0 lead at halftime and used a complete defensive effort to push on from there in front of a packed home crowd at Valhalla Stadium.
“Tate’s been a part-time starter going on three years,” Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski said. “I felt really good about our experience up front and our experience at the quarterback positions, and it showed tonight.”
Adcock connected with Mason Kinsey early in the second quarter on a 36-yard strike to give the Vikings the 17-0 lead at halftime. The duo hooked up again in the third quarter, this time on a 46-yard score, giving the Vikings a 24-3 lead. Kinsey finished with three catches for 96 yards.
Senior running back Joey Connors punched in a 1-yard score in the opening quarter after a 69-yard pass from Adcock to Michael Zhu put the Vikings in the red zone. Trey Gregory kicked off the scoring with a 45-yard field goal on the Vikings’ opening drive of the game.
Berry rolled up 368 yards on offense, while the Vikings’ defense held the Scots to 263 yards, led by senior defensive back Kevin Grier with 6.5 tackles. Derrell Mims had a 60-yard interception return for a Berry score late in the game, and sophomore linebacker A.M. Harris added six tackles.
Freshman linebacker Jordan Roman also had an interception, putting Berry in the red zone with less than five minutes left to play. Sophomore Isaiah Dawson then punched the ball in from 6 yards out. Kicker Trey Gregory was 5-for-5 on extra points and gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead early in the game with a 45-yard field goal.
Former Pepperell standout T.J. Watkins hauled in four passes for 33 yards in the game as several freshman players saw playing time in the season opener.
“We had a phenomenal freshman class of receivers,” Kunczewski said. “He’s (Adcock) got a lot of targets.”
Former Pepperell quarterback Trevor Thomas came in for the fourth quarter for Maryville. He finished with 31 yards rushing and went 4-of-5 for 47 yards in the air.
Berry will be on the road for the next three weeks, starting with in-state rival LaGrange next Saturday.