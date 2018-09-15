COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry survives slugfest with Rhodes; Shorter continues tough start to season
Berry (3-0, 1-0 SAA) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter after touchdown runs from CJ Stone and Joey Connors combined with TD passes from Tate Adcock to TJ Watkins and Mason Kinsey.
Rhodes came back and got within eight of the Vikings after a 15-play, 81-yard scoring drive to give the hosts life with 10:05 to play. A Trey Gregory field goal from 22 yards out was blocked with 2:35 left, and Rhodes QB PJ Settles was intercepted by Berry’s Kevin Grier on fourth-and-10 with just over a minute to go.
Adcock went 7 of 15 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while Connors had 11 carries for 127 yards and a score. Former Coosa standout Bryson Lamboy finished with seven tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss for the Vikings.
West Florida 51, Shorter 7
The Shorter football team opened Gulf South Conference play Saturday on the road with a 51-7 loss to the West Florida Argonauts (2-1).
The Hawks were held scoreless until the fourth quarter when Shorter quarterback Coey Watson hit Joseph Ross on a 21-yard pass, which Ross fumbled before recovering in the end zone for a touchdown. Watson, the only quarterback used by Shorter in the loss, was 11 for 21 for 63 yards. Ross finished with two catches for 25 yards.
Shorter (0-3) continues conference play next Saturday on the road against Valdosta State.