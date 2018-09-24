COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry, Shorter teams return to home stadiums after road trips
After a three-week road stint, the Vikings will be back at Valhalla Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. hosting Southern Athletic Association opponent Austin College.
“Right now we feel ecstatic to be back home,” Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski said. “It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve been back home. That was not an easy schedule to go three straight road games.”
The Hawks also return home after being on the road for two matchups when they host Gulf South Conference foe West Georgia at Barron Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Head coach Zach Morrison said the long bus trips and getting back early can wear on a young team. Most of Shorter’s starting offense is made up of freshman, so having them back in Rome is refreshing for his team.
“You look at getting back both Sunday mornings at 6 or 7 in the morning -- it gets a little draining.” Morrison said. “They’re really excited. We had perfect attendance in the weight room today, and the effort and attitude is there. They’re ready to play in front of a home crowd again. They’re pumped out about seeing their families and having a little bit of free time.”
Kunczewski said his team’s resilience and tough-mindedness has helped them maintain a good attitude through the long road trip. The coach’s biggest concern right now is avoiding a letdown after coming away with an intense conference 38-35 overtime win on the road against Centre. Austin (1-3, 1-2) is visiting Valhalla for the first time, being in its second year in the SAA. Berry (4-0, 2-0) won last year’s matchup 44-10.
“It’s always difficult coming off such a huge conference game,” he said. “They’re extremely athletic on both sides of the ball. That’s the trick. You have to put that previous game in the rearview mirror. Enjoy it for a day, but then it’s back to work. We’re not good enough to overlook anybody.”
The Hawks (0-4, 0-2) are coming off a 52-0 loss to 13th-ranked Valdosta State, however Shorter was able to hold the Blazers to only 10 points in the first half, and Morrison is seeing improvement in his teams’ efforts on the field. They’ll have another challenge Saturday against eighth ranked West Georgia (4-0, 1-0). Shorter lost last year’s matchup 42-6.
Despite their youth and the struggles the team has endured so far this season, Morrison is pleased with how his team has held up through adversity.
“They see the scoreboard, they know,” Morrison said. “There’s a fire and a drive in these guys that I love. They really want to get better and they see their improvement.”