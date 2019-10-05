The No. 8-ranked Berry College football team showed its strength on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Sewanee Tigers 55-0 and setting a number of program records in the process.
With the win, Berry improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Southern Athletic Association play, while setting records for total offense (577 yards), rushing yards (325), average gain per rush (7.4), average gain per play (8.1) and scored the second-most points in program history.
The Vikings’ defense held Sewanee (0-5, 0-3 SAA) to just two third down conversions, 22 yards rushing and forced four takeaways.
Berry (5-0, 3-0) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter off rushing scores from Isaiah Dawson and Darius Barnum. Dawson scored another rushing score in the second quarter to put Berry up 21-0.
Garrett Kinsey then scored a 23-yard touchdown from former Calhoun quarterback Gavin Gray to push the score to 28-0, and Trey Gregory added a 41-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 31-0 halftime advantage.
Mason Kinsey opened the scoring in the third scoring on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Heath Burchfield. Chandler Polk then caught a 7-yard pass from Burchfield to put Berry up 45-0.
Former Model player Matthew Syverson tacked on a 30-yard field goal, and Carter Morgan scored from one yard out in the fourth to secure the win.
Dawson finished with 130 yards on eight carries for an average of 16.3 yards per carry, and Mason Kinsey caught five passes for 147 yards for an average of 29.4 yards per catch. Burchfield finished 9-of-15 for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Alex Kirkendoll, Connor Cheyunski and Jack Carroll led the Berry defense with four total tackles each.
Berry returns home next Saturday to host Hendrix College in another conference matchup.
West Georgia 44, Shorter 34
Shorter quarterback Tyler Pullum had a historic day on Saturday in a Gulf South Conference matchup against West Georgia, but the Hawks were unable to keep up in the 44-34 road loss.
Pullum finished 27-of-42 for 331 yards and two touchdowns setting the Hawks’ single-game completion record, which Pullum previously held at 26.
His 331 passing yards were good for third-most in school history. Pullum also owns the top two spots in passing yards with a 442-yard performance against Mississippi College and 386 yards against West Florida, both in 2017.
Most of Pullum’s passes Saturday went to Kameron King, who finished with eight catches for 123 yards. Tupac Lanier finished with 58 receiving yards and rushed for 122 yards on eight carries.
The Hawks (0-5, 0-3 GSC) outscored the Wolves 14-3 in the fourth quarter when Pullum hit Andrew Warren on a 5-yard touchdown pass to cut West Georgia’s lead to 41-27. Following a field goal from the Wolves (3-2, 1-1), Pullum rushed 16 yards for a score for a 44-34 score with 7:39 left to play, but the Hawks couldn’t get any closer.
The Hawks will head to Livingston, Alabama, next Saturday to take on No. 25 West Alabama in a conference game.