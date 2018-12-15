Lamboy was announced this weekend as being selected to the D3football.com All-America second-team, capping the senior defensive tackle’s career season.
This is Lamboy’s first All-America honor and the third straight season a member of the Vikings defense has earned All-America recognition. The former Coosa standout and Cave Sprtin native is just the second Berry player to be named to the publication’s All-America team.
Lamboy earned the Southern Athletic Association’s (SAA) Defensive Player of the year honor earlier this season, keeping the award on campus for the third consecutive year after Vikings’ alum Mamadou Soumahoro claimed the award the past two seasons.
An All-SAA first team and All-Region honoree, Lamboy posted career-highs in every major statistical category following the regular season, leading the league in sacks (9), forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2). Lamboy was also top-five in the league with 15 tackles for a loss.
The 6-foot-2, 240 pound playmaker finished with 69 total tackles, and added a sack and two tackles for loss in the NCAA Division III playoffs as the Vikings advanced to the second round for the second year in a row.
Lamboy was named the SAA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Berry’s Oct. 6 game against Sewanee when he had three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble in just three quarters, helping Berry to hold Sewanee to 90 yards of total offense.
Berry finished this season with a 10-2 record after winning its third straight SAA championship and is ranked No. 17 in the final D3football.com Top 25 Poll.