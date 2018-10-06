COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry rolls for Mountain Day win over Sewanee, 44-3
Berry quarterback Tate Adcock was 13 for 19 for 209 yards, including five passes to Mason Kinsey, in a 44-3 Southern Athletic Association win over Sewanee for the No. 14-ranked Vikings.
The Vikings, who haven’t lost a home game since 2015, racked up 447 yards of total offense, while Adcock linked up with Kinsey for 119 yards and three touchdowns. The defense shut down the Tigers allowing only 90 yards and totaling seven sacks.
Berry (6-0, 4-0) head coach Tony Kunczewski said he was glad to see his defense come together over the last two games, in which the Vikings haven’t allowed a touchdown.
“It’s exciting to see because the first four games, we kind of struggled on defense, and we didn’t play up to the standard that’s been established here defensively,” Kunczewski said. “It was good to see us get that back a little bit.”
Mark Sommerville and Mac Wells led the defense with 3.5 tackles each, Brandon Palmer had three tackles and 1.5 sacks, and J.R. Cendoya had a sack. Former Coosa player Bryson Lamboy also had a sack for the Vikings, and batted down a pass from Alex Darras in the end zone to halt a Sewanee (3-3, 2-2) drive early in the game. Darras completed only five of his 12 passes for 45 yards and was intercepted by Alex Kirkendoll.
Former Pepperell player T.J. Watkins had five catches for 41 yards, and led a group of freshmen receivers that played a role in the win. T.J. Ciresi finished with three catches for 45 yards, and Michael Luckie had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
“The younger receivers are starting to figure things out,” Kunczewski said. “You can really see the development right now.”
On the ground, Isaiah Dawson scored two touchdowns in the first half on runs of 2 and 10 yards, and finished with 42 yards on eight carries. Joey Connors led the rushing attack with 88 yards on 10 carries.
The win in front of a record crowd of 4,611 pushed the Vikings’ record at Williams Field to 18-1 and their current win streak to six games.
“We’ve been so successful at home,” Kunczewski said. “That’s a big reason why we’re 18-1 because we’ve gotten tremendous support.”
In a near-perfect performance, Adcock slipped up in the third quarter when he was picked off by Sewanee’s Wesley Porter. The interception was his first of the season.
The Vikings hit the road next Saturday for an SAA matchup against Hendrix at 2 p.m.