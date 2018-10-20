With the No. 13 Vikings (8-0, 6-0) down 14-6 with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Lamboy — a former Coosa standout — picked up a Millsaps fumble and ran it back 44 yards for a touchdown. Tate Adcock’s pass to Mason Kinsey for the 2-point conversion tied the score at 14-14.
After both teams scored on their first possessions in overtime, Joey Connors found room to run in Berry’s second OT possession and scored on a 1-yard run to give the Vikings a 28-21 lead.
The Vikings’ defense then held on Millsaps’ attempt, pushing the Majors back twice after getting a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Millsaps quarterback Chance Clowers then threw an incompletion on fourth down, sealing the win for Berry.
Berry had a chance to win in regulation when Trey Gregory attempted a 53-yard field goal as time expired, but the kick hit the left upright, sending the game into overtime. Gregory hit two field goals earlier in the game from a distance of 47 and 32 yards.
Connors finished with 160 yards on 25 carries, and Lamboy had seven tackles. Kinsey was held in check by Millsaps (4-3, 2-3), which had the top defense in the SAA entering Saturday’s matchup, with only 56 yards on eight catches.
Berry will host Birmingham-Southern next Saturday for Senior Day at 3 p.m. A win against the Panthers will clinch the Vikings’ third straight SAA title and guarantee a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs.