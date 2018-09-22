COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry hangs on for OT win against Centre
Down 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Berry was able to capitalize on its next two possessions, scoring on a 1-yard run by Joey Connors to tie it up and a 23-yard pass from Tate Adcock to Mason Kinsey to give the Vikings (4-0, 2-0 SAA) a 35-28 lead.
But Centre (3-1, 1-1) got the ball and went down the field with less than two minutes taken off the clock to score with 59 seconds left on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Berry’s Trey Gregory kicked a 35-yard field goal in overtime and a 37-yard attempt by Centre went wide left to give the Vikings the victory on the road.
Adcock was 11 of 19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while Kinsey finished with five catches for 135 yards. C.J. Stone led Berry’s ground game with 97 yards on 13 carries, and Joey Connors had 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Former Coosa standout Bryson Lamboy led the Berry defense with nine total tackles. The Vikings return home Saturday to take on Austin College for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Valdosta State 52, Shorter 0
A hopeful first half didn’t pan out for the Shorter Hawks on Saturday as Valdosta State’s 10-0 halftime lead ballooned into a 52-0 loss for Shorter on the road in Gulf South Conference action.
The 16th-ranked Blazers’ only touchdown of the first half came on a Tyler Pullum interception that was returned for a touchdown with 6:44 to go in the opening quarter.
Shorter (0-4, 0-2 GSC) had a chance to get on the board just before halftime but Valdosta State (4-0, 2-0) blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Brett Bradenwerper to maintain the shutout.
Pullum finished 19 of 39 passing for 140 yards, and Joseph Ross finished with six catches for 61 yards.
Makenzy Newbill led the Shorter defense with nine total tackles, and former Rome High standout Nemo Reddish had six.
Shorter returns home Saturday to host No. 8 West Georgia at Barron Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.