The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced the field of 32 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Football Championship, with Berry selected to host the Maryville College Scots on Saturday at noon in the first round.
The Vikings opened this season with a 38-3 win against the Scots at Valhalla Stadium, and have won the last three matchups between the schools.
The No. 9 Vikings were one of 26 teams to earn automatic bids courtesy of their third straight Southern Athletic Association championship under the direction of head coach Tony Kunczewski. Berry closed out the regular season with a 9-1 overall record. The Scots enter the postseason with a 7-2 record after securing the USA South’s automatic bid.
Berry enters the postseason averaging 36.6 points per game, while allowing 16.3 points per game. Maryville averages 26.4 points per contest and allows 15.7.
Mason Kinsey comes into the contest leading the SAA in touchdowns with 15, two of which came against the Scots in the season opener. The junior leads the team in catches with 42, and has 678 receiving yards on the season. Joey Connors leads the ground game with 724 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries.
Tate Adcock and Heath Burchfield have both spent time at quarterback, with Adock taking the majority of the snaps. Adcock has thrown for 1,616 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Burchfield has thrown for 287 yards and five touchdown passes.
Former Coosa standout Bryson Lamboy leads the defense with 56 total tackles and nine sacks.
Fans could get another look at former Pepperell quarterback Trevor Thomas, who plays for the Scots. Thomas saw playing time in the season opener against the Vikings in the fourth quarter. The freshman has thrown for 352 yards for the Scots this season and three touchdowns. He also has 265 yards on the ground on 59 carries.
Ticket prices will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students with student identification, children under 12 and seniors. Children two years of age and younger are admitted for free. There will be no online ticket purchases or complimentary tickets. Fans can purchase tickets early at the Krannert Center Info Desk on Berry’s campus later in the week.
Fellow SAA member Centre College also earned a bid to the NCAA Playoffs, marking the first time the league has sent two schools to the postseason.