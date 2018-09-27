COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Berry community rallies in support of injured player
The Berry College community has generated an outpouring of support for Vikings football player Justus Edwards who was injured in last Saturday’s football game at Centre College. Edwards, a sophomore from Alabama, continues to be evaluated for injuries sustained and is beginning a recovery process following surgery.
This week, hundreds of members of the Berry community have come forward to support Justus and his family. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the Edwards family as he begins the recovery process. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has already raised over $8,300.
Berry is also putting together a banner for Justus filled with well wishes from Berry students, faculty, staff and friends. The banner will be available to sign in the Krannert Student Center tomorrow at noon, and will be available at Saturday’s football game at Valhalla Stadium until halftime.
The Berry Chaplain’s Office has organized letters they will send to Justus weekly. Cards are available for free in the Krannert Student Center.
Support for Justus has also extended beyond campus. Frios Gourmet Popsicles on Broad Street in Rome has offered to donate $1 on every purchase made this weekend (Friday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Sept. 30) to Justus’ GoFundMe page.
A number of football programs in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) also shared well wishes to Justus and the Berry football team via social media. The Birmingham-Southern football team shared a video during practice of the team doing 14 “up-downs” in honor of Justus and his recovery. Austin College, Centre College and several others also shared support via Twitter.
