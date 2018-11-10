No. 9 Berry lost 21-17 to SAA opponent Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday to finish the regular season with a 9-1 record. The Vikings finish with a 7-1 conference mark and won their third straight SAA title on Oct. 27 after defeating Birmingham Southern.
Berry kicker Trey Gregory looked to give the Vikings the victory when he broke a tie at the start of the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal to put Berry up 17-14.
The Vikings were closing in on a three-point win before Trinity quarterback Wyatt Messex hit Peyton Tuggle on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the game to put the Tigers ahead for good.
Trinity (7-3, 6-2 SAA) got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter on a 42-yard yard goal, but the Vikings scored two touchdowns before halftime to take a 14-3 lead.
Mason Kinsey caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Heath Burchfield and then scored in the final minute of the first half on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Tate Adcock to expand the Vikings’ lead.
Kinsey finished with four catches for 101 yards, and Joey Connors had 77 yards on 13 carries. A.M. Harris led the Vikings’ defense with eight tackles and a sack, and Devin Grier had four tackles and an interception.
Berry, who automatically qualified for the Division III playoffs with its conference title, will find out its first-round opponent during the NCAA Selection Show tonight.
Florida Tech 55, Shorter 7
The Shorter football team closed out the first year under head coach Zach Morrison on Saturday at Barron Stadium with a 55-7 loss to Florida Tech.
Shorter’s only touchdown came with 41 seconds left to play when Kartez Carr scored on a 1-yard run as the Hawks’ offense struggled to gain footing against the Florida Tech defense that is ranked third in the Gulf South Conference.
The Panthers (8-3, 5-3 GSC) rolled up 486 yards of offense, while the Shorter offense was held to just 77 yards. Shorter (0-11, 0-8) ends the season with its 39th straight loss, a stretch that dates back to 2015.