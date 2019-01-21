The Berry women's basketball team earned its third straight conference victory with an 81-70 win over the Rhodes College Lynx. Weems finished with 13 points.
Berry improves to 7-11 overall and 3-4 in conference play, while Rhodes drops to 11-7 and 4-3.
Berry led by as many as 17 before Rhodes battled back to take a 57-56 lead with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter. From there it was all Vikings as they ended on a 25-13 game-sealing stretch.
Seven different Vikings hit 3-pointers and as a team Berry shot 11 for 23 from the 3-point line.
Mary Walters scored a career-high 23 points while going 9 of 12 from the field. Jana Morning added 18 points, with three 3-pointers, and Eveline Parsons chipped in 15 points and had four assists.
The Vikings return home to face Hendrix on Friday.
Berry men 77, Rhodes 65
Three Vikings scored in double digits as the Berry College men’s basketball team earned a 77-65 victory over Rhodes College on Sunday afternoon, improving to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Athletic Association.
The win total set a program record for wins in a single-season in Berry’s NCAA Division III era.
Cory Johnson led the team in scoring with 16 points and was 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. Elijah Hirsh scored his fourth straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Myles Moore added 14 points and was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Berry hit 43.9 percent of their shots from the field and were 40 percent from 3-point range.
Berry, which is now in second place behind Centre in conference play, hosts Hendrix on Friday.