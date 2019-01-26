The Vikings were led by Elijah Hirsh, who scored his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Berry’s Myles Moore contributed 10 points of his own while Caleb Haynes finished with nine in the Southern Athletic Association contest.
After an abnormally low-scoring first half, Berry found itself down 15-14 at halftime. Both teams shot under 30 percent in the opening half and combined for a 25-percent shooting percentage from the free throw line.
The Vikings (13-5, 6-2 SAA) cleaned things up in the second period as they shot 53.3 percent from the field to secure the win.
Berry hosts Rhodes College today at 3 p.m.
Berry women 52, Hendrix 41
The Berry College women’s basketball team defeated visiting Hendrix College 52-41 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Four Vikings finished in double-digit scoring, with Alex Weems and Jana Morning each with 12 points. Berry’s Christine Cerezola had 11 points in the Southern Athletic Association contest and Mary Walters added 10.
The Vikings (8-11, 4-4 SAA) and Warriors traded blows for most of the first half as Berry held a slim 23-21 lead at halftime. Berry then outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the third and held on to secure the win.
Berry is back in action today, hosting Rhodes at 1 p.m.
GHC men 81, Central Ga. Tech 80
In a game that saw 11 lead changes and the score tied six different times, Georgia Highlands College’s men’s basketball team survived a road contest Saturday and picked up an 81-80 GCAA win over Central Georgia Tech.
The Chargers (18-3, 6-1 GCAA) were led by Derrick Cook, who had 23 points and seven rebounds. Carl Johnson added 18 points and four steals, Chris Wright had 14 points, and Khalyl Waters added 12 points.
Georgia Highlands returns to action on Wednesday at home versus Andrew College.
GHC women 75, Central Ga. Tech 67
The Georgia Highlands Lady Chargers traveled to Macon and came away with the 75-67 GCAA win over Central Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Jahnarria Brown led Georgia Highlands with 19 points, while Nijeria Jordan was a perfect 6-6 from the field and 5-9 from the free throw line to score 18. Jessica Eadsforth-Yates scored 12 points, and Ciara Thompson added 11. Sharai Lay had nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Chargers (14-9, 11-1 GCAA) held a 42-33 lead at the half and led by as many as 16 points late in the final period to secure the conference win. Georgia Highlands hosts Andrew College on Wednesday.