After more than a season of not coming out on top and having to watch wins fall just beyond their grasp over the last few weeks, the Shorter women’s basketball team finally had the ball bounce their way.
The Lady Hawks held on Thursday night for a 73-72 Gulf South Conference win against visiting West Florida as Shorter earned its first win of the season, ending a 34-game skid and landing first-year head coach Jared Hughes his first win at the helm.
The victory was the first for Shorter since Nov. 24, 2018, and it came in front of a spirited home crowd at the Winthrop-King Centre that celebrated with players and coaches on the court after the final buzzer.
“The first one is the hardest one,” Hughes said. “Now we’re kind of anticipating the floodgates will open a little bit. We got a little taste of how it is to win, so hopefully that can carry us.”
The Lady Hawks led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but saw their lead evaporate as the Lady Argonauts went on a 9-2 run with 2:26 left in the game to cut their lead to 69-68.
Shorter pulled ahead on a 3-pointer by Christian Bolden, but West Florida closed the gap again for a 73-72 score with less than a minute to play.
West Florida’s Danielle Norquest pulled down a rebound off a missed Shorter 3-pointer seven seconds left to play and dished the ball to teammate Fanny Hulmi, who missed a layup under the basket. West Florida got the rebound, but time expired as Norquest came down with the ball.
“We knew it was going to come down — no offense to them — to a lucky bounce,” Hughes said. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and it could’ve very easily hopped in there for them as equally as it did for us to get it off the rim.”
Norquest led the Lady Argonauts (5-12, 1-8 GSC) with 16 points.
Shorter has lost four games this season by 10 points or less, and Hughes said it was nice to be able to come out on the winning end this time. The Lady Hawks lost to Montevallo 84-83 in December, and Hughes said he was afraid that was going to happen again.
“That last run was unnerving,” Hughes said. “We’ve been there before. Since that game, our girls have worked so hard to get over that hump. Basically, my prayer was, ‘don’t let it end like this again.’”
Jasmine Gaines led Shorter with 23 points, freshman Mekeala Fuller had 21 points, Tatum Ragsdale finished with 10 points and Bolden scored 11.
Outside shooting played a big role in the win for the Lady Hawks, not just in quantity but in the team’s ability to spread the ball around and cause problems for West Florida’s defense.
The Lady Hawks made 12 3s on the night from five different players. Fuller, Gaines and Bolden each hit three, while Ragsdale and Kayla Holmes hit two and one, respectively.
“When I first took the job, it was kind of like playground ball,” Hughes said. “Everybody was kind of every man for himself, but these girls have really bought into the team concept.”
Hughes attributes the team’s coming together to bringing some consistency to the program. Since longtime coach Vic Mitchell left in 2017, the Lady Hawks have seen a few head coaches come and go.
“It basically took them two months to buy into the fact that I’m not going anywhere,” Hughes said. “The trust is there. We’re starting to care about each other, love on each other, and I think good things are in store for us.”
Shorter (1-12, 1-7) has another conference game at the Winthrop-King Centre on Saturday against Valdosta State and faces other tough opponents in the upcoming weeks with matchups against nationally-ranked Lee and Union.
“Our schedule doesn’t do us any favors,” Hughes said. “But we’re doing exactly what I thought we could do. We’re trying to pick off teams one-by-one and get a good foundation for this year and hopefully build something in the future.”