Back at home after a three-game road trip, the Shorter women’s basketball team was overwhelmed on its home court Thursday against Gulf South Conference foe Auburn University Montgomery.
Shorter was defeated 91-51 by the Lady Warhawks in a conference matchup at the Winthrop-King Centre on Thursday, prior to the men’s team also losing to AUM, falling 99-91 to the Warhawks.
The Lady Hawks stayed close with the Lady Warhawks through the opening quarter, trailing by only one point. AUM, however, closed out the second period with a 10-0 run to take a 34-22 lead into halftime.
Jasmine Gaines led the Lady Hawks (1-21, 1-15 GSC) with 19 points, Mekala Fuller followed with 12 points, Christian Bolden scored nine points, and Briana Burnett had six points with nine rebounds. Gaines leads the Lady Hawks in scoring and rebounds, averaging 22 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
AUM (11-12, 4-11) was led by Victoria Morales with 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Brewster with 17 points, Jemaiya Lee with 14 points and seven rebounds and Catlin Carter with 13 points.
The Lady Hawks faced AUM earlier in the season on the road, losing by only seven points.
The Shorter women have now lost nine straight games with their first and only win coming last month at home against West Florida.
Jay Shropshire scored 29 points to lead the Hawks (3-21, 0-16), and Ricky Knight Jr. and Ja’Cori Wilson each scored 24 points.
The Warhawks (12-11, 7-8) were led by Carlos Bell with 25 points and Joshua Moore with 20 points.
Both Shorter teams will be back in action on the road next Thursday against conference foe University of Alabama Huntsville.