Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Shorter men’s basketball team was outscored in the second half as the Hawks fell to visiting West Florida 75-68 on Thursday night at the Winthrop-King Centre.
West Florida’s Lawrence Williams hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the game to give the Argonauts a 68-67 lead. West Florida then went on a 7-1 run to close out the game for the win, leaving the Hawks winless in conference play so far this season.
The Hawks started out strong as Ja’Cori Wilson and Ricky Knight Jr. knocked down two 3-pointers each to give Shorter a 12-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game. Shorter led by as much as 17 points in the first half, but the Argonauts were able to whittle away at the Hawks’ lead to trail only 31-26 at halftime.
Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead the Hawks (3-13, 0-8 GSC), Knight scored 14 points, and former Chattooga player Jay Shropshire added 12 points.
West Florida (8-8, 5-4) was led by Jon Brown with 25 points and eight rebounds, Cameron Cox with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Lawrence Williams with 13 points.
The Hawks are on a seven-game skid, with their last win coming against Fort Valley State back in December.
Shorter faces Valdosta State on Saturday at home in another conference matchup.