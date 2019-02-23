The Vikings, the No. 2 seed in the Southern Athletic Association conference, dropped a 70-63 loss to third-seeded Sewanee in the semifinals. The women’s season also came to a close with a 57-44 loss to Centre in the SAA quarterfinals on Friday in Jackson, Mississippi.
The men outscored Sewanee 39-35 in the second half, but the 35-24 halftime lead the Tigers built was enough to put the Vikings away.
Elijah Hirsch scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Berry (19-7), and Quinn Atkinson scored 11 points and grabbed six boards.
Sewanee was led by Luke Smith with 40 points.
After leading 26-21 at halftime, the Berry women were outscored 22-8 in the final quarter, as the Vikings close out the season with a 13-13 record.
The Vikings were led by Alex Weems with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Mary Walters with 14 points.
GHC women 58, E. Ga. State 56
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team survived for a 58-56 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association win on the road Saturday.
With the win the Lady Chargers wrap up the regular season and the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Region XXVII tournament. The Lady Chargers will host a quarterfinal game Tuesday against Southern Crescent Tech.
The Lady Chargers (18-12, 14-4 GCAA) were led by Jahnarria Brown with 19 points, Jessica Eadsforth-Yates with 11 points, and Ciara Thompson with 10 points.
E. Ga. State men 93, GHC 91
The Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team suffered a tough loss on the road Saturday, dropping a 93-91 loss to East Georgia State.
The Chargers sprinted out early to take a 12-point lead mid-way through the first half, but the Bobcats cut the lead to 51-46 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored the Chargers 47-40 in the second half to pull out the two-point win.
The Chargers were led by Carl Johnson with 27 points, Khalyl Waters with 21 points, Derrick Cook with 17 points, and Chris Wright with 11 points.
The Chargers (21-7, 9-5 GCAA) will close out the regular season at home Wednesday versus Central Georgia Tech.