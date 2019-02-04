The victory was the seventh straight for the Vikings against Southern Athletic Association opponents.
The win evens the Vikings’ record at 11-11 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Berry’s seven conference wins are the team’s most since the 2014-15 season when they went 9-5 in league play.
Sandman’s buzzer-beater capped an eight-point performance for the freshman. Jana Morning led the Vikings with 14 points and five rebounds, while shooting 5 of 6 from the field. McKenzie Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Mary Walters had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The win was the final home game of the regular season for the Vikings as the team finishes play at The Cage Center with a 9-3 record.
Despite trailing 39-33 heading to the fourth quarter, Berry outscored the Panthers 27-19 in the fourth to secure the win.
The Vikings travel to Sewanee on Friday for another conference matchup.
Berry men 72, Birmingham-Southern 59
The Berry College men’s basketball team cruised to a 72-59 Senior Day victory over Birmingham-Southern on Sunday afternoon, pushing Berry’s record to 16-5 overall and 9-2 in the Southern Athletic Association.
Berry’s 16 wins, which includes its current five-game winning streak, ties the team’s most victories since the 2010-11 season.
Elijah Hirsh scored his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He was also 2-of-3 from the 3-point line. Myles Moore had 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists, while shooting 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Caleb Haynes added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Vikings will close the regular season with three crucial road games beginning Friday at Sewanee.