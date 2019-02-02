Jana Morning led the Vikings with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Eveline Parsons added 10 points.
The Vikings (10-11, 6-4 SAA) stayed within striking distance closing the first half trailing 28-23, but in the third quarter the defense stepped up allowing only nine points while taking the lead. The fourth quarter went back-and-forth as the Vikings were able to hold off the Majors to seal the upset.
The Vikings host Birmingham-Southern today at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.
GHC women 87, Southern Crescent Tech 51
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team rolled to an 87-51 win at home Saturday over Southern Crescent Tech for the Lady Chargers’ seventh straight victory.
Ciara Thompson, last week’s Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week, had a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jahnarria Brown added 23 points and 12 rebounds, Nijeria Jordan scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jessica Eadsforth-Yates had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Chargers (16-9, 11-1 GCAA) host Central Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Berry men 66, Millsaps 52
The Berry College men’s basketball team cruised to a 65-52 win over Southern Athletic Association foe Millsaps College on Friday night.
Caleb Haynes had a double-double for Berry (15-5, 8-2 SAA) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Elijah Hirsh also scored 16 points, and Myles Moore and Cory Johnson scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikings host Birmingham-Southern on Sunday at 3 p.m. for senior day.
GHC men 77, Southern Crescent Tech 69
Khalyl Waters scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team to a 77-69 win over Southern Crescent Tech.
Derrick Cook added 14 points and six assists for the Chargers, Chris Wright scored 11 points, grabbed 10 boards and had six steals, and Dominic Ham scored 11 points.
The Chargers (19-4, 7-2 GCAA) play again next Saturday at home against South Georgia Tech.