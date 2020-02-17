A Saturday win at the Cage Center for the Berry men’s basketball team assured the Vikings a historic event.
The 78-66 Senior Day victory over Oglethorpe earned the Vikings hosting rights for a Southern Athletic Association tournament game for the first time in the Cage Center’s history.
The game will be Sunday against Sewanee.
In the win against the Stormy Petrels, Caleb Haynes racked up 22 points for Berry (17-8), and Micah Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The women’s basketball team (12-13) closed out the regular season with a 62-47 loss to Oglethorpe and will travel to Centre College on Sunday to open tournament play. The women’s team is 0-2 against Centre this season.
GHC women earn win at home
After losing only their third conference game of the season this past Wednesday against South Georgia Tech, the Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team bounced back Monday night with an 83-43 win against Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association foe Southern Crescent Tech in front of a home crowd.
The Chargers have won nine of their last 10 contests and improve their record to 18-9 overall and 14-3 in conference play.
GHC will next go up against Albany Tech on the road Wednesday.
Shorter off to 8-1 start
The Shorter Hawks’ baseball team is off to a hot start this season, opening the year with six straight wins and owning an 8-1 overall record and a 1-1 record in Gulf South Conference play.
The Hawks most recently came from behind for a win at home against Emmanuel on Monday in a non-conference matchup.
Shorter trailed 7-5 before scoring three across the last two innings to come away with an 8-7 win.
Justin Guyton was 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Hawks, Cory Mason was 3-for-5 with a run scored, Justin Barnes was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Nathaniel Butterworth was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Michael Avendano scored three runs, and Bailey Gerstner was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
The Hawks next host a three-game series against Oakland City beginning with a doubleheader Saturday.
Coker earns second SAA honor
Berry College pitcher Ben Coker improved to 3-0 on the season over the weekend and with his success comes another Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week award.
Earning the award for two straight weeks, Coker pitched the Vikings to a 6-1 win in the Rawlings Southern Classic against Greenville.
Coker threw six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out a career-high nine.
The Vikings next host Emory on Wednesday and open conference play on the road against Oglethorpe on Feb. 28.