A school record fell for the Vikings this past week as Jana Morning took her spot as the Berry women’s basketball career steals leader.
The junior guard from Cartersville had four steals over two Southern Athletic Association road games against Rhodes and Hendrix.
The Vikings (11-11) dropped a 64-58 game against Rhodes on Friday and came out on top against Hendrix 88-65 on Sunday.
Morning has 122 steals through her first two seasons with Berry surpassing Chanlir Segarra, who held the program’s steal record since the team moved to Division III. Segarra played for Berry for the 2011-2014 seasons.
Berry tied another school record in the win against Hendrix when Raven Washington knocked down seven 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 25 points. Washington missed only one 3-pointer on the night. Morning followed with 19 points.
The men (15-7) topped Rhodes 72-61 on Friday before coming up short 78-73 in overtime to Hendrix on Sunday.
Against Rhodes, D.J. Estes scored 15 points, Caleb Haynes scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards, and Austin Brooks added 10 points.
Against Hendrix, Haynes racked up 21 points, and Micah Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Berry men sit in fourth place in the SAA standings with a 6-5 record, while the Berry women are fifth with a 5-6 conference record.
The Berry teams finish out the regular season with three straight games at home beginning with Centre on Friday, Sewanee on Sunday and Oglethorpe on Feb. 15.
GHC’s Brown earns weekly award
Jahnaria Brown became the third Georgia Highlands women’s basketball player this season to win the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Player of the Week award.
The center joins teammates Alexandria Shishkina and Ja’Lyn Reese as award winners this season.
Brown helped carry the Lady Chargers (14-8) to two conference wins against Central Georgia Tech and Andrew College this past week, averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the two contests.
The Chargers saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday with a 71-66 loss to Central Georgia Tech, but bounced back against Andrew College for a 90-65 win Saturday.
The loss to Central Georgia Tech was the first conference loss of the season for the Chargers, who still own the top spot in the GCAA standings with an 8-1 record.
The Chargers (17-5) continue conference play Wednesday on the road against Southern Crescent Tech.
The Lady Chargers are in second place in the GCAA standings with a 10-2 record and have won five straight games. They head out on the road Wednesday to face conference foe Southern Crescent Tech.
Shorter drops 2 conference games
The Shorter men’s and women’s basketball teams came up short this past week at the Winthrop-King Centre, falling to Christian Brothers on Thursday and Union University on Saturday.
The Hawks (3-18, 0-13) led at halftime in both Gulf South Conference matchups, but couldn’t hang on. Ja'Cori Wilson scored 27 points and grabbed six boards in the 83-70 loss to Christian Brothers, while Jay Shropshire added 17 points. Against Union, Wilson had 24 points, and Frenki Lilaj finished with 15 points in the 88-68 loss.
For the Lady Hawks (1-17, 1-12), Jasmine Gaines racked up 32 points and seven rebounds in a 97-72 loss to Christian Brothers, and Christian Bolden led with 21 points against Union in the 94-68 loss.
The Shorter teams return to action Thursday on the road against Valdosta State.