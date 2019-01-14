In two games, the senior forward averaged a double-double with 20 points per game and 11 rebounds. He also shot 52.2 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from three, passed for 3.5 assists and earned four blocks per contest.
Berry (11-4) entered the weekend tied for second place with several other teams, including Sewanee. In Friday night’s 69-64 overtime win against the Tigers, Hirsh scored 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting with 11 rebounds. He also earned four blocks including a huge stop against Sewanee’s SAA leading scorer Luke Smith late in the overtime period to secure the win.
Against Centre, Hirsh again posted a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks on the way to a 77-68 victory. His performance helped the Vikings to their first regular-season win over the Colonels in program history as the two teams sit tied at 4-1 in conference play.
On the year, Hirsh is top five in the league with 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game and a 55.9 shooting percentage.
Also for Berry Quinn Atkinson scored 29 points off the bench over the weekend and had eight rebounds.
The Lady Vikings (5-11, 1-4 SAA) split their conference matchups over the weekend topping Centre 50-46 and falling to Sewanee 67-47. The win against Centre was the first SAA win of the season for the Lady Vikings. Alex Weems scored 23 points over the two games and had 14 rebounds, and Eveline Parsons scored 20 points in the contests.
The Berry men and women are on the road Friday for a pair of SAA contests against Hendrix.