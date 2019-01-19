The Chargers trailed 45-41at halftime, but were able to chip away at the lead and come out on top 100-97 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association win at home.
Georgia Highlands (16-3, 4-1 GCAA) took the lead with 14:30 to go in the second half, the Highlanders came back and tied the game at 71-71. The Chargers then went on a 13-2 run and were able to keep just ahead of the Highlanders for the remainder of the game.
Chris Wright lead all scorers with 30 points and nine assists to pace Georgia Highlands, while Khalyl Waters added 28 points and six rebounds. Derrick Cook scored 19 points, and Carl Johnson had 12 points, while the Chargers’ defense forced 30 turnovers.
Georgia Highlands’ women’s team went on the road Saturday and got its third straight win as well, defeating Gadsden State 87-68 to improve to 11-9.
The men and women both are at home Wednesday when they host East Georgia State.
In other action:
Hendrix men 66, Berry 63
Elijah Hirsh scored a career-high 33 points, but the Vikings’ offense went cold in the second half as the homestanding Hendrix College Warriors claimed a close 66-63 Southern Athletic Association win on Friday night.
Hirsh’s performance ties him for third in Berry’s NCAA DIII era for points scored in a single game. Hirsh also grabbed 14 rebounds for his third-straight double-double and fourth of the season.
The Vikings (11-5, 4-2 SAA) travel to face Rhodes today at 4 p.m.
Berry women 69, Hendrix 64
Berry College’s Jana Morning led the Vikings women’s basketball team to a 69-64 road victory over the Hendrix College Warriors to earn the team’s second straight Southern Athletic Association victory on Friday.
Morning scored a career-high 30 points and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line, putting her inside the top 10 for points scored in a single game in Berry’s NCAA DIII era. Her seven 3-pointers tied the single-game record set by Mel Thornbury in 2014.
The Vikings (6-11, 2-4 SAA) are on the road again today to face Rhodes at 2 p.m.