Mason Green and Victor Saxton scored 18 points each Tuesday night, and Georgia Highlands' men rolled to a 114-42 home win over Preeminence Academy at The Corral.
The Chargers dominated the game from start to finish with seven players scoring in double digits. The Cobras shot only 24.6 percent from the field for the game while the Chargers forced 36 turnovers.
"Great team win. We continue to get better each game, and Mason Green makes our seventh different leading scorer in 10 games," Charger head coach Phil Gaffney said.
In addition to Green and Saxton, Carl Johnson had 17 points, Khalyl Watters had 15, Jalen Knight had 14, Derrick Cook had13, and Dominic Ham had 10. The Chargers (9-1) return to action Saturday at home against NTSI.
GHC women 76, East Georgia State 45
Georgia Highlands' women picked up a dominating 76-45 road win over GCAA opponent East Georgia State on Tuesday behind 18 points from Manchester, England's Jessica Eadsforth Yates.
Yates went 7-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from the 3-point line to lead the way as the Lady Chargers shot 68.2 percent for the game to East Georgia's 36.1.
Other Lady Chargers in double digits were Nijeria Jordon with 14 points, and Jahnarria Brown and Sharai Lay with 12 points each. In her first game back since returning from injury sophomore Cierrah Perdue scored seven in only 10 minutes of game time.
"It was a good conference win after a tough weekend. I thought the team responded well." Georgia Highlands head coach Brandan Harrell said.
The Lady Chargers (5-4, 3-0 GCAA) will return to action Saturday at Albany Tech.