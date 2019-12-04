After back-to-back losses to top-five teams, the Georgia Highlands women's basketball team bounced back Wednesday for a win at home.
Seeing their first Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association action at home, the Lady Chargers were able to hold on for an 85-77 win against visiting East Georgia State.
The Lady Chargers led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter and saw the Lady Bobcats battle back to within six points with three minutes left, but GHC was able hang on for the win.
Sasha Shishkina led the Lady Chargers (5-5, 3-1 GCAA) with 21 points and four rebounds, Jahnaria Brown scored 19 points and pulled down eight boards, O’Mariyah Tucker notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Nijeria Jordan added 13 points.
Ka'shay Hankerson led the Lady Bobcats with 27 points.
GHC is on the road Friday at Central Georgia Technical for another GCAA contest.